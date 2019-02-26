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How to Find Mining Tenbaggers
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30 views • February 26, 2019
Mining exploration in general is a money-losing enterprise: only one in 1,000 projects succeeds. However, according to economic geologist Brent Cook, you just need a couple of big hits to make up for it.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/how-to-find-mining-tenbaggers/
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/how-to-find-mining-tenbaggers/
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