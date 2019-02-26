© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nutricide Revisited
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • February 26, 2019
In 2002 Rima E Laibow MD presented a 45 minute lecture at Bauman College entitled Nutricide regarding the attack on wholesome food and natural remedies. The video went viral and has been seen by millions, on line and as a DVD.
Nutricide was reissued on its 12th anniversary with a new introduction by Dr. Rima.
http://www.DrRimaTruthReports.com
Nutricide was reissued on its 12th anniversary with a new introduction by Dr. Rima.
http://www.DrRimaTruthReports.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.