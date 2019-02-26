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Trump's potential use of $2.5B in Pentagon funds for a border wall
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6 views • February 26, 2019
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) on Trump's potential use of $2.5 billion in Pentagon funds for a border wall, Russian state TV revealing potential U.S. nuclear targets and the upcoming summit with North Korea in Vietnam.
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