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Alien Invasion
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92 views • February 26, 2019
Are America's enemies using the Trojan-Horse strategy to slip in ISIS terrorists and MS-13 thugs? Some politicians say, "Let 'em in and let 'em vote!" Others say, "Not so fast! Let's check 'em out, first!" Are the "Caravans" a migration or an alien invasion? That was the topic of a recent conversation on The Narrow Path radio program, hosted by Steve Gregg.
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