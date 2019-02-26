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Kennedy on the cost of the Green New Deal
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21 views • February 26, 2019
FBN’s Kennedy takes aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) Green New Deal.
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newsdemocratsclimate changeglobal warmingbusinessfox businessfox business networkindustriescongresscongress newspolitics newsaochouse democratsocasio-cortezkennedyalexandria ocasio cortezocasio cortezlisa kennedyfox business kennedygreen new dealkennedy fox businessdemocratic socialistaoc green new dealkennedy fox
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