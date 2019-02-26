© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump warns GOP senators ahead of national emergency vote
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • February 26, 2019
Turning Point USA Communications Director Candace Owens discusses President Trump’s warning to Republicans ahead of the emergency declaration vote and how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is questioning whether it’s okay for people to have children in the age of climate change.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.