Oscars 2019 part one

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
what's more PC than Hollywood Babylon. these are the thought manufacturers, race baiters, politicians subsidized by the deep state, Pentagon, CIA...
movies are are a vice for me. pun not intended. but they're a bench mark on where the propaganda is swinging. viewer beware! you are what you watch!