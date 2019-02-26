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Graham on the Dems' resolution to block Trump’s emergency declaration
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1 view • February 26, 2019
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he believes Republicans will stand with the president to sustain a veto on a resolution to block Trump’s national emergency declaration.
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