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El grano del sistema #256 - La realidad de lo que pasó en el puente de Venezuela
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51 views • February 26, 2019
PUENTE VENEZUELA COLOMBIA 01:23
DOS GUERRAS 14:08
NO VIETNAM 15:31
PLANES ELITE 23:04
BALCANIZACIÓN LATINOAMÉRICA 28:45
PLAN EEUU MEDIO ORIENTE CARIBE SUDAMÉRICA 40:41
BRASIL ITAMARATY COMANDO SUR 53:03
NOTICIA FALSA 57:52
REDES GUERRA 1:02:53
PAÑUELOS VERDES ABORTO 1:08:54
UNICEF DERECHOS NIÑOS 1:18:55
PIRÁMIDE DESARROLLO 1:29:24
FACTURAS SERVICIOS 1:32:30
CULTURA HISTORIA TRADICIÓN 1:35:47
BAÑERO 1:37:51
GRIETA ARGENTINA 1:40:56
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gP81HiL3U8
DOS GUERRAS 14:08
NO VIETNAM 15:31
PLANES ELITE 23:04
BALCANIZACIÓN LATINOAMÉRICA 28:45
PLAN EEUU MEDIO ORIENTE CARIBE SUDAMÉRICA 40:41
BRASIL ITAMARATY COMANDO SUR 53:03
NOTICIA FALSA 57:52
REDES GUERRA 1:02:53
PAÑUELOS VERDES ABORTO 1:08:54
UNICEF DERECHOS NIÑOS 1:18:55
PIRÁMIDE DESARROLLO 1:29:24
FACTURAS SERVICIOS 1:32:30
CULTURA HISTORIA TRADICIÓN 1:35:47
BAÑERO 1:37:51
GRIETA ARGENTINA 1:40:56
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gP81HiL3U8
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