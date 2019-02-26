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BIG WIRELESS CONCEDES No studies showing safety of 5G : 7th Feb 2019
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25 views • February 26, 2019
Published on Feb 25, 2019
Every elected representative, at every level of Local, District, County & National Government has an explicit responsibility to ensure that their decisions take account of the Health & Well-being of their Electorate ... so, when even the Telecom Industry representatives acknowledge that there are ZERO academic or scientific studies which declare 5G as safe, WHY are they not taking any interest in the concerns being expressed by an increasing number of Scientists?
Every elected representative, at every level of Local, District, County & National Government has an explicit responsibility to ensure that their decisions take account of the Health & Well-being of their Electorate ... so, when even the Telecom Industry representatives acknowledge that there are ZERO academic or scientific studies which declare 5G as safe, WHY are they not taking any interest in the concerns being expressed by an increasing number of Scientists?
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