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Session 34 - Teaching Autistics to Talk About Private Events, Establishing the Verbal Behaviour of Emotions, Inferences and...
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... Perspective Talking, with Francesca degli Espinosa...from 2018 National Autism Conference, State College, Pennsylvania.
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Connect with others on autism-related topics by visiting the "Autism" groups on MeWe:
"Autism -- News" @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_news
"Autism -- Just Sayin' " @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_personal_stories
"Autism -- Manage/Treat/Heal" @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_treating_andor_healing
<><><><><><><>
Connect with others on autism-related topics by visiting the "Autism" groups on MeWe:
"Autism -- News" @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_news
"Autism -- Just Sayin' " @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_personal_stories
"Autism -- Manage/Treat/Heal" @ https://mewe.com/join/autism_-_treating_andor_healing
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