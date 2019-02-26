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Gutfeld on Feinstein arguing the 'Green New Deal' with kids
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4 views • February 26, 2019
If you are going to use kids as political shields, you put them in the way of the truth. #TheFive #FoxNews
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newspoliticsclimate changeglobal warmingfox newsfox news channeldana perinogreg gutfeldjesse wattersjuan williamsthe fivepolitics newsgutfeldgutfeld monologuefox news the fivealexandria ocasio cortezocasio cortezgreen new dealdianne feinsteinaoc green new dealfeinsteinfeinstein classroomfeinstein green new dealsen. dianne feinstein
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