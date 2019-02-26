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Mobile World Mark of the Beast: Phone Companies Promote Human Microchipping for Payments
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24 views • February 26, 2019
This will likely be one of the most important godcasts in the twenty plus year ministry of TRUNEWS. Today, Rick Wiles is in Barcelona, Spain for the Mobile World Congress, uncovering startling information leading to the telecom industry's implementation of the Global Brain 2030 agenda. Watch a TRUNEWS exclusive, as people receive a microchip in their right right hand in front of a live audience. Is this the Mark of the Beast foretold in the Book of Revelation? Rick Wiles, Paul Benson
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