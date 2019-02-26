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The secret space program, the new age, and our duties
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26 views • February 26, 2019
We have been farmed for suffering for a long time, and the new age is coming, Christ is comming. Our duties are to pushc back against the devil and it's wickedness and the corruption in this world, and those who do so well can go to the new age paradise.
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