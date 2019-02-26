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Twilight Zone: North Korea Decries The Democrats
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278 views • February 26, 2019
Grant from Iowa points out that the North Korean government has criticized the Democrats for "chilling the atmosphere" with their negative comments on the current peace talks between the U.S. and North Korea.
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