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Full Show - War Looms With Venezuela As Trump Travels To Vietnam For Second North Korean Summit - 02/25/2019
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514 views • February 26, 2019
Hollywood personalities took overt swipes at border walls and Trump during the hostless awards ceremony. Also, critics are slamming Marco Rubio’s tweet depicting Muammar Gaddafi bleeding just before he was killed in a message likely directed at Nicolás Maduro. Today’s guest is American Attorney Robert Barnes discussing his fight to help innocent people against the media. Also, IRS whistleblower Joe Banister warns of tax traps and the continued persecution of Americans.
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