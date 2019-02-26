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Donald Trump JR. Calls Out Feds For Behaving Like Stalinists - War Room Full Show
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59 views • February 26, 2019
Today's War Room is loaded with great guests to discuss the issue of censorship to socialism to the war on biology. We also take a look at the hateful racist left attempting to start civil war in America.
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