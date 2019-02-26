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NO BULLETS REQUIRED
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18 views • February 26, 2019
NO BULLETS REQUIRED
The widespread chaos that will ensue within families with autism and/or Alzheimer's diseased family members will render these families helpless to the other immoral onslaughts imposed by power-hungry governments and/or corporations.
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
The widespread chaos that will ensue within families with autism and/or Alzheimer's diseased family members will render these families helpless to the other immoral onslaughts imposed by power-hungry governments and/or corporations.
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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