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IRS Insider: Federal Reserve Committed Over 100 Years Of Fraud And Deceit
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1290 views • February 26, 2019
The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 allowed for fraud against the American people by the Fed, a private bank that to this day has never been audited. Robert Barnes and Joe Banister join Alex to discuss the criminology and mindset of those that desire to manipulate the most amazing economy in history.
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