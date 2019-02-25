© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Know Your Constitution - Carl Miller Part 1 of 3
Follow
1
Share
Report
25 views • February 25, 2019
Carl Miller's Legal PERFECTED Legal Argument for Right to Travel shown with Supreme Court Cases.
Argument can be easily converted to Child Custody issues and more...(Stanley v Illinois & Harris v. McCrae)
CAUTION - Courts must be FORCED to recognize the Constitution for these arguments to work. Get a copy of the Judge's Oath !! Put it on the record (administratively & verbally)
Argument can be easily converted to Child Custody issues and more...(Stanley v Illinois & Harris v. McCrae)
CAUTION - Courts must be FORCED to recognize the Constitution for these arguments to work. Get a copy of the Judge's Oath !! Put it on the record (administratively & verbally)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.