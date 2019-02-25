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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 2/25/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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29 views • February 25, 2019
COLLEGE STUDENTS SUPPORT CONCENTRATION CAMPS FOR TRUMP VOTERS
UP-CHUCK TODD VOMITS ON TRUMP SUMMITT
KAMALA HARRIS' BLACK VOTER PROBLEM
MUELLER REPORT TO BE RELEASED
MAD MAXINE: "A BLACK WOMAN HAS THE GAVEL NOW"
OCCASIONAL-CORTEX: EAT LESS HAMBURGERS, FIX CLIMTE CHNGE
LITTLE MARCO THREATENS MADURO W/ GADAFFI-STYLE ENDING
5 HSE DEMS 60K TRIP TO BEYONCE CONCERT
DUD OSCARS, USUAL PSYCHO TRUMP HATE
RUSKY TV LISTS U.S. NUKE TARGETS
Guests:
Robert Barnes
Joe Banister
4th Hr: Owen Benjamin
UP-CHUCK TODD VOMITS ON TRUMP SUMMITT
KAMALA HARRIS' BLACK VOTER PROBLEM
MUELLER REPORT TO BE RELEASED
MAD MAXINE: "A BLACK WOMAN HAS THE GAVEL NOW"
OCCASIONAL-CORTEX: EAT LESS HAMBURGERS, FIX CLIMTE CHNGE
LITTLE MARCO THREATENS MADURO W/ GADAFFI-STYLE ENDING
5 HSE DEMS 60K TRIP TO BEYONCE CONCERT
DUD OSCARS, USUAL PSYCHO TRUMP HATE
RUSKY TV LISTS U.S. NUKE TARGETS
Guests:
Robert Barnes
Joe Banister
4th Hr: Owen Benjamin
Keywords
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