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SILENT MOCKERY, We've Gotta Heal From It
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9 views • February 25, 2019
music that helps
The Mission Main Theme (Morricone) ... ttps://youtu.be/oag1Dfa1e_E
Peter, Paul and Mary - Blowing in the Wind ... https://youtu.be/Ld6fAO4idaI
The Seekers - I'll Never Find Another You 1965 ...https://youtu.be/KmactMIhrRM
Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge over Troubled Water ...https://youtu.be/WrcwRt6J32o
Foreigner - 'I Want To Know What Love Is' ...https://youtu.be/raNGeq3_DtM
The Hollies - He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother ...https://youtu.be/Jl5vi9ir49g
The Mission Main Theme (Morricone) ... ttps://youtu.be/oag1Dfa1e_E
Peter, Paul and Mary - Blowing in the Wind ... https://youtu.be/Ld6fAO4idaI
The Seekers - I'll Never Find Another You 1965 ...https://youtu.be/KmactMIhrRM
Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge over Troubled Water ...https://youtu.be/WrcwRt6J32o
Foreigner - 'I Want To Know What Love Is' ...https://youtu.be/raNGeq3_DtM
The Hollies - He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother ...https://youtu.be/Jl5vi9ir49g
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