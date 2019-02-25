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HJD - Online Med Records your Doctors Perfect Alibi
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15 views • February 25, 2019
02172019 HJD - Online Med Records your Doctors Alibi for killing you
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Leaving out Evidence that would show Murder, Injury or Harm by Medical Industrial Complex.
Can't prove injury to Patients without evidence, Online records can also be Edited by Establishment.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Leaving out Evidence that would show Murder, Injury or Harm by Medical Industrial Complex.
Can't prove injury to Patients without evidence, Online records can also be Edited by Establishment.
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