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Full Show- Rubio Turns Into Hillary: Vini, Vene, Zuela: We Came, We Saw, He Died
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22 views • February 25, 2019
What was more pathetic than the Oscars this weekend? The “Wag the Dog” pageant orchestrated for regime change in Venezuela—from a phony concert Friday, to an orchestrated confrontation on Saturday, to threats by Marco Rubio that it will turn into Libya Part Deux. Then, a federal judge says women have achieved equality and can be drafted into the military. And, callers weigh in on a variety of subjects.
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