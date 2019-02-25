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Does California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff have evidence of Trump-Russia collusion?
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3 views • February 25, 2019
Former Congressman Trey Gowdy says the House and Senate Intelligence Committees have not found any evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.
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