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Bloodthirsty Marco Rubio Tweets Violent Threat At Maduro
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125 views • February 25, 2019
Senator Marco Rubio tweeted a picture of a bloody Muammar Gaddafi at Nicolás Maduro as a threat to his regime. Alex breaks down how war hawk lawmakers continue to drive a permanent war agenda.
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