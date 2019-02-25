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Black Hebrew Israelites Openly Call for Genocide of Whites
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177 views • February 25, 2019
After refusing to disavow how their friends treated the Covington Catholic kids, the Black Hebrew Israelites in Los Angeles said white people need to prepare their butts for slaughter. Kaitlin Bennett approached the group in Venice Beach to ask if they agree with what was said to a group of white teenagers in Washington DC last month, and was told point-blank that she deserves to die for being white.
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