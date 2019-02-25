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Californians Can't Name the 45th President
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98 views • February 25, 2019
Joined by Borderline shooting survivors Alex Chatoff and Alyssa Shandra, Kaitlin Bennett asked Californians on Venice Beach if they could name the 45th President. Their answers ranged from Obama, to Clinton, to even John F. Kennedy.
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