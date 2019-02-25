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El Tábano Entrevistas #20 - La estrategia, motor del desarrollo
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9 views • February 25, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVGXo_gvXso
Descripción original:
EL GENERAL RAÚL OSCAR RACANA NOS EXPLICA CON CLARIDAD LA IMPORTANCIA DE LA ESTRATEGIA EN UN PLAN DE DESARROLLO. NO ES POSIBLE DETERMINAR UN RUMBO SI PRIMERO NO DETERMINAMOS QUIENES SOMOS, ADONDE QUEREMOS IR, Y CON QUIEN PODEMOS HACERLO.
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVGXo_gvXso
Descripción original:
EL GENERAL RAÚL OSCAR RACANA NOS EXPLICA CON CLARIDAD LA IMPORTANCIA DE LA ESTRATEGIA EN UN PLAN DE DESARROLLO. NO ES POSIBLE DETERMINAR UN RUMBO SI PRIMERO NO DETERMINAMOS QUIENES SOMOS, ADONDE QUEREMOS IR, Y CON QUIEN PODEMOS HACERLO.
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