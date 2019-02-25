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The Artistry of John Painter – A dialog on Reconciliation
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27 views • February 25, 2019
This is a celebration of the art of John Painter, a friend, and an encouragement to reconcile.
A fundamental concept in the Bible is the Lord’s reconciliation with His elect. His command to us in Matthew 5:24 is to do the same with others. It is not only a command, it is a gift. Let’s celebrate and live out that gift.
The related video “Naming Name” is at: https://www.brighteon.com/6006623723001
http://Kozlowski.org/2019-02-25+1
A fundamental concept in the Bible is the Lord’s reconciliation with His elect. His command to us in Matthew 5:24 is to do the same with others. It is not only a command, it is a gift. Let’s celebrate and live out that gift.
The related video “Naming Name” is at: https://www.brighteon.com/6006623723001
http://Kozlowski.org/2019-02-25+1
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