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Naming Names
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15 views • February 25, 2019
This is my effort to reconcile. I hope you will find an example of a man who has received the Lord’s mercy and is striving for mutual mercy with others.
An important follow-up video: https://www.brighteon.com/5983292908001 “The Artistry of John Painter – A dialog on Reconciliation”
http://Kozlowski.org/2017-02-25
RSS http://Kozlowski.org/_Feed
An important follow-up video: https://www.brighteon.com/5983292908001 “The Artistry of John Painter – A dialog on Reconciliation”
http://Kozlowski.org/2017-02-25
RSS http://Kozlowski.org/_Feed
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