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Things That Make You A Far Right Extremist
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40 views • February 25, 2019
Lana from Red Ice clearly explains why we rarely hear the term "left wing extremist". The word "extremist" is nearly always associated with those who uphold Constitutional and conservative values.
It's driven by the ...........wait for it..............left wing media. Big surprise there! Thank goodness people are seeing through the propagandized blathering from the lame-stream media....and have built our own media, small and large.
It's driven by the ...........wait for it..............left wing media. Big surprise there! Thank goodness people are seeing through the propagandized blathering from the lame-stream media....and have built our own media, small and large.
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