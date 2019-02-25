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Concerns GOP is underestimating the impact of Ocasio-Cortez
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3 views • February 25, 2019
White House Writer’s Group Consulting Director Sabrina Schaeffer, Former President George W. Bush deputy assistant Brad Blakeman and Progressive commentator Rashad Richey on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s socialist views and the 2020 presidential race.
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