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Mike Huckabee on the Trump administration's handling of the crisis in Venezuela
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4 views • February 25, 2019
Tensions reach crisis level as protesters take to the streets amid standoff over humanitarian aid; analysis from Fox News contributor Gov. Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas.
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