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Man With Common Sense Reacts To Lightning Fanboy Dev
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1 view • February 25, 2019
The lone innovation discussed for BTC is the Lightning Network (LN), touted now for years as the scaling solution without block size increases. Self-described power user and video producer Collin Enstad responds to an LN fanboy René Pickhardt's attempt to apologize for the technology, taking each claim point-by-point. Enstad's takedown is an honest look at where LN is now, helping enthusiasts separate hype from reality.
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https://bitbacker.io/user/coinspice/
https://coinspice.io/
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https://bitbacker.io/user/coinspice/
https://coinspice.io/
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