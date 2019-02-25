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What do YOU know about Bitcoin?
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3 views • February 25, 2019
What do you know about Bitcoin? They'll tell you it's about digital gold, storing value or some shit about sound money. But this is what Bitcoin is really about... Bitcoin is a P2P Electronic Cash System.
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Support the channel on BitBacker here: https://bitbacker.io/user/coinspice/
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https://coinspice.io/
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