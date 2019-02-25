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The Great Deep
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48 views • February 25, 2019
02/10/19-Teaching-(Sunday School)
An "In-Depth" Look at the Great Deep, With Illustrations That Elucidate: The Creative Age, Bubbles in Outer Space, The Sea of Glass, The Windows of Heaven, Our Escort Through to the Other Side; The Flood, and Mid-Tribulation Rapture. Bible: Genesis 1:1-8 Archives: A large archive of David Valance teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
An "In-Depth" Look at the Great Deep, With Illustrations That Elucidate: The Creative Age, Bubbles in Outer Space, The Sea of Glass, The Windows of Heaven, Our Escort Through to the Other Side; The Flood, and Mid-Tribulation Rapture. Bible: Genesis 1:1-8 Archives: A large archive of David Valance teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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