© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The #Ai Road To #Serfdom? Part 1 #HumanPets and #RogueAi
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • February 25, 2019
Have Some Coffee/Tea but also #OnGuard #MyFriends #RogueAi on the Loose...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-24/ai-road-serfdom
Person of interest = on the dangers of even #benevolent #ai
"The Devil You Know" and "It's my soda!" Scene (S04.E09) (2011–16)
Person of interest = rogue agents taking orders from rogue ai
"The Devil You Know" and "It's my soda!" Scene (S04.E09) (2011–16)
Like Share Subscribe
#MadeWithLove
Twitter: @ZurichTimes
Web: ZurichTimes.net
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-24/ai-road-serfdom
Person of interest = on the dangers of even #benevolent #ai
"The Devil You Know" and "It's my soda!" Scene (S04.E09) (2011–16)
Person of interest = rogue agents taking orders from rogue ai
"The Devil You Know" and "It's my soda!" Scene (S04.E09) (2011–16)
Like Share Subscribe
#MadeWithLove
Twitter: @ZurichTimes
Web: ZurichTimes.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.