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Pastor Joe Jones' Ordination
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18 views • February 24, 2019
Pastor Joe Jones was recently ordained by Pastor Roger Jimenez to lead Shield of Faith Baptist Church in Boise, ID.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2EtmSTU
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2EtmSTU
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www.thenewifb.com
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