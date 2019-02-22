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Buckfastleigh 5G Awareness Event - Fri 22nd Feb 2019
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67 views • February 24, 2019
Streamed live on 22 Feb 2019
There is not a single scientific or academic report, anywhere in the public domain, which declares 5G technology to be SAFE ... yet it is being rolled out across the so-called developed world!!
There is not a single scientific or academic report, anywhere in the public domain, which declares 5G technology to be SAFE ... yet it is being rolled out across the so-called developed world!!
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