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Twitter Hordes Attack Children Regardless Of Twitter "RULES"
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8 views • February 24, 2019
TDS is rampant among the millennial Twitter hordes. Who recently targeted an Austin, Texas kid for supporting his President.
After the local CBS affiliate posted the report to their twitter feed, the mob piled on. Posting a child being thrown off a cliff, another being thrown into a fire, and another posted a wrestler destroying a kid in his living room. A public celebration of child abuse.
After the local CBS affiliate posted the report to their twitter feed, the mob piled on. Posting a child being thrown off a cliff, another being thrown into a fire, and another posted a wrestler destroying a kid in his living room. A public celebration of child abuse.
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