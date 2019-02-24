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An Ocean of Lies on Venezuela: Abby Martin & UN Rapporteur Expose Coup
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On the eve of another US war for oil, Abby Martin debunks the most repeated myths about Venezuela and uncovers how US sanctions are crimes against humanity with UN investigator and human rights Rapporteur Alfred De Zayas.
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