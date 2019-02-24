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Faith Goldy Visits
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18 views • February 24, 2019
In Her Majesty's grand old Canada, Faith Goldy was polling third in a field of over 20, but was excluded from the debates because her ideas were too dangerous to be heard. Hear her here. Hear hear.
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