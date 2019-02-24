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Texas State Rep Wants Texas to Build Own Wall
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18 views • February 24, 2019
There's nothing that says Texas can't build their own wall if the Federal government isn't doing its job. Texas Representative Kyle Biedermann has introduced legislation to do just that.
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