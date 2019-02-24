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Serpent Worship
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44 views • February 24, 2019
02/24/19-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Opened With a Picture of the Ouroboros Logo. Satan Will Incorporate His Symbols Into the Church. Satan, or Nachash, is a Brilliant, Shining Creature Able to Speak, Entice and Deceive. Serpent Worship is Mainstream. We Are Heading for Androgyny in the Future. Bible: Genesis 3:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Opened With a Picture of the Ouroboros Logo. Satan Will Incorporate His Symbols Into the Church. Satan, or Nachash, is a Brilliant, Shining Creature Able to Speak, Entice and Deceive. Serpent Worship is Mainstream. We Are Heading for Androgyny in the Future. Bible: Genesis 3:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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