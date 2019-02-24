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The Uninhabitable Earth - by David Wallace Wells - Narrated
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10 views • February 24, 2019
This narration mirrors closely to what Dane Wigington has been warning us about. Whether we side with a future of the Grand Solar Minimum cooling our planet and making food production nearly impossible at typical latitudes...or a global warming scenario causing the same food shortages...this presentation has things to be considered. The article in New York Magazine by David Wells is narrated here as an audio file...but with a screen saver video to protect your device.
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