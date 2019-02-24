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02.24.19 6 is now 5 as in Lethal 5G
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71 views • February 24, 2019
In 2018 there were 6 corporations who controlled the 90% of the media; in 2019 there will be 5. The new player is AT&T who is a driver behind 5G. What shocks me is Pres Trump is fully on-board with the lethal 5G technology that will eradiate and eradicate America and most of humanity. For the links in this video, see my YT channel
YT: https://YouTube.com/c/NewsHawkNetwork
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
YT: https://YouTube.com/c/NewsHawkNetwork
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
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