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Cell Phone Radiation and Microwave Towers are Worse Than You Think
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1339 views • February 24, 2019
Here's an in-depth and scientific exploration of what Microwaves, EMR, aerosolized metal particulates, + microwave frequencies are doing to us. The first step is recognizing the problem. The next step is deciding if the towers, light post installation of 5G boxes, and your devices are worth your cancer rates increasing exponentially. In the U.S...men @ 46%...and women @ 42%. What does it take....90% of the population becoming cancer victims before people speak out and say "NO MORE OF THIS SH!T?
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