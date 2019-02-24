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Global Alert News - #185 - Dane Wigington
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2061 views • February 24, 2019
GeoengineeringWatch.org weekly broadcast for February 23, 2019. People need to do SOMETHING, or just sit by and be flushed down the toilet with the rest of life on this planet....plain and simple. But because it's a slow process (that's speeding up) many people don't even notice it's happening....YET!
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