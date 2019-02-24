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YouTube Covertly Censoring Truth Channels
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41 views • February 24, 2019
YouTube is actively working to censor flat-Earth and other truth channels/content. I have received several fraudulent copyright strikes from BBC and other establishment organizations in an attempt to censor me. I have had several videos exposing the truth about Hitler and the holocaust blocked world-wide. Now YouTube's latest tactic is to unsubscribe my subscribers from me! I have hundreds of subscribers telling me the same story. Not only are they unsubbing people from my channel but...
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